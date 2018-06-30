Go digital

That the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to establish dedicated counters for women and senior citizens is a commendable step. Some months ago, DHA Bahawalpur opened an office in Rawalpindi for online transactions of DHA plots for convenience of women, senior citizens and handicapped. Similar facilities in Rawalpindi, Multan and Bahawalpur for LDA plot owners will be a great favour and convenience.

This will waive off the inconvenience of travelling to Lahore for completion of different procedures. The LDA can also collaborate with Nadra, which is currently providing the services of digitisation and renewal of arms licences on behalf of the Punjab government. It is hoped that the LDA will consider providing on-line transaction facility to women, senior citizens, handicapped and those who live at a great distance from Lahore.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi