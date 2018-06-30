Don’t waste funds

In the democratic world, elections are the basic process for establishing a new government. Conducting elections always requires a large amount of funds for arranging the material, training and paying the polling staff. In Pakistan, it is a common practice for politicians to contest from more than one constituency. If they end up winning more than one seat, they are constitutionally bound to choose only one. As a result, the other seat remains vacant.

To fill the empty seat, the ECP has to carry out the supplementary election. It needs another bulk of funds for this process where a huge amount had already been spent. This is always a big financial burden on the country’s developing economy. To plan and conduct the elections in one constituency requires millions of rupees. It is unfair to waste taxpayers’ money. Politicians should be allowed to contest for only one seat.

Haroon Sarfraz

Chakwal