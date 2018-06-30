No service, no bill

This refers to the letter ‘Service disruptions’ (June 29) by Aqib Hussain. I totally agree with the views expressed by the writer. I am also one of the many victims of this form of inefficiency. For this very reason, I had to get rid of two of the three PTCL landline telephones I once had. Although there is a procedure to register complaints, there is hardly any indepth analysis by the officials concerned to rectify the recurring complaints made by customers. My telephone and DSL connections remained out of order for at least six months.

Although my telephone has recently been shifted to GPON and the service restored, why should I pay for the period when I wasn’t provided satisfactory services? There are so many people whose businesses are dependent on efficient communication networks. Frequent disruptions in the communication networks have devastating effects on the performance of businesses, leading to the loss of clients and money. The PTA should devise a policy, which should prevent companies from charging money for the period during which the service was not provided.

Group captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi