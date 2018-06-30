One more road to go

Summer brings hundreds of tourists to Abbottabad and Mansehra. This gives goosebumps and nightmares to residents because for the next two or three months, locals will be literally locked indoors except for those who have to go out for their day-to-day business. The only road passing through Abbottabad also known as Silk Road or Shahrah-e-Raisham remain packed with tourist cars going to Naran, Kaghan, Gilgit, Skardu, Muzaffarabad, Thandiani and Murree.

This causes frequent traffic jams from Havelian to Abbottabad. As a result, residents who are on their way to home from their offices remain stuck for hours, incurring heavy fuel losses on a daily basis. Abbottabad requires at least two more roads to run parallel to the existing road to ease the traffic load and the entry point to the city needs to be widened for the incoming and outgoing traffic.

Dr.Munawar Aziz

Abbottabad