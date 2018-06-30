Dry land

The water crisis in Pakistan is deepening with each passing day and the increasing population growth in the country has only added to the deteriorating situation. According to a recently-released International Monetary Fund report, Pakistan ranks third among the countries that are facing an acute shortage of water. Despite the frequent release of such reports that should have been sounding alarm bells in the power corridors of the country, Pakistan’s policymakers and leadership remain unmoved.

Political parties are busy playing political games. They don’t realise that the looming dangers of the water crisis pose a bigger threat to Pakistan than anything else. If steps are not taken right away, it wouldn’t be long before the entire country experiences a drought-like situation like the one that was experienced in Thar, which resulted in the death of around 828 children in a span of three years. Effective actions should be taken today to save our tomorrow.

Owais Alam

Karachi