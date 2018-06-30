CS orders reconstitution of task force on water commission

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan directed the officials concerned to reconstitute a task force on the Supreme Court-mandated water commission and to take deputy commissioners of District Malir and South on board for better coordination in order to implement the recommendations made by the body.

The directives were given during a meeting at the secretary’s office on Friday. The CS asked Dr Fazalullah Pechuho, the livestock and fisheries secretary, to take charge of the task force in preparing short and long-term strategy. He said visits to fish harbours should be made to undertake necessary short-term sanitation measures.