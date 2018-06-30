Sat June 30, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 30, 2018

Oil dips

Singapore : Oil prices dipped on Friday amid escalating trade friction between the United States and other major economies, although crude markets remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $73.19 a barrel at 0421 GMT, down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.

West Texas Intermediate on Thursday hit its highest since November 2014 at $74.03 per barrel.

Brent crude futures were at $77.74 per barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.1 percent.

Friday´s falls came as Asian stock markets were near nine-month lows, despite a small rebound, amid an escalation of trade disputes between the United States on one side and economies including China, India and the European Union on the

other.

