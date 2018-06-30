Sat June 30, 2018
Business

June 30, 2018

Point of View

The increased uncertainty and risks will weigh on business confidence and investment, especially cross-border investment. There will be an impact on growth, in China, the US and elsewhere

Louis Kuijs

—Head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics

