Weekly inflation edges up 0.07 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 28 for the combined income groups witnessed increase of 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 230.25 points against 230.09 points last week, according to

data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.02 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also increased by 0.24 percent as it went up from 216.31 points in the previous week to 216.83 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, and Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 increased by 0.16 percent, 0.12 percent, and 0.06 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while 17 items increased with the prices of 29 items remained unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices, included bananas, garlic, LPG cylinder, potatoes, unpackaged vegetable ghee, pulse moong, and pulse masoor.

The items, which registered increase in prices included tomatoes, farm eggs, unpacked red chilli powder, sugar, wheat flour, wheat, gur, pulse gram, onions, mustard oil, white lentil, beef, live chicken, rice irri-6, mutton, bathing soap, and cooked beef.