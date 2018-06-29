Govt no to interfere in NAB, FIA working: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Law Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was working according to its mandate and there would be no government interference in its actions.

He was talking to the media persons following a meeting with the Chief Election Commission Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan.

The two sides discussed the upcoming election-related matters.

Zafar said the government would extend full cooperation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure timely, peaceful and transparent general elections.

Replying to questions, the minister made it clear that the caretaker government would not indulge in any blame game or demonstrate any favoritism or partiality.

He said the FIA and the National Accountability Bureau had to do their job and the caretakers would not interfere in their domain.

The minister emphasised that the government could not interfere in the legal actions that the NAB would take.

He noted that institutions should undertake all actions that were within the framework of the law.

The minister also explained that the government had no authority to interfere in the cases and trials being heard in the courts.

“This policy of non-interference is imperative to strengthen the institutions and take the country forward on the path of progress,” he said.

He assured the Election Commission that security would be provided at all the polling stations keeping in view the sensitivity of the polling stations.

Zafar said modern technology would be used during the general elections and the caretaker government would provide funds required for the smooth conduct of polls.

Zafar said the responsibility for providing funds for the upcoming general election rested with the government and that the July 25 polls should be on time, peaceful and transparent.

He maintained that categorical assurance could not be given that there would be no power cuts on the polling day as the country was suffering line losses.