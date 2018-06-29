Two shot dead

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAJAUR: Unidentified persons shot dead two persons in Shakaro area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district, official sources said on Thursday.
They said that Madar, son of Amin Gul and Gul Mulla, son of Abdullah Jan, both hailing from Shakaro, were killed early in the day.
BAJAUR: Unidentified persons shot dead two persons in Shakaro area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district, official sources said on Thursday.
They said that Madar, son of Amin Gul and Gul Mulla, son of Abdullah Jan, both hailing from Shakaro, were killed early in the day.
Comments