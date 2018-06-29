Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two shot dead

BAJAUR: Unidentified persons shot dead two persons in Shakaro area of Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district, official sources said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

They said that Madar, son of Amin Gul and Gul Mulla, son of Abdullah Jan, both hailing from Shakaro, were killed early in the day.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar