Concern expressed over growing drug addiction among youth

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an awareness session on harm reduction and drug policies have expressed concern over non-seriousness of government over the alarming issue of drug addicts especially in youths of the country.

The daylong awareness session was organised for journalists/media persons by Da Hawwa Lur, a non-governmental organisation, with the support of Youth Rise, an international organisation working on the drug addicts’ issue. It was titled “Harm reduction and drug policies in Pakistan”.

The speakers believed the drug addiction issue carried no importance for the government as the federal government in the budget 2017-18 allocated just Rs70 million as ‘National Fund for Control of Drug Use’ as laid out in the Section 54 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 for rehabilitation of the 0.7million of drug addicts in the country.

They said the federal government only wanted to spend Rs11 on each drug addict in 2018 for their rehabilitation, which showed the government lack of interest in this important issue.

Mudasir Ali Bangash Advocate highlighted the laws relating to drugs and Pakistan policies over the issue.

He said though the federal government had enacted strict laws related to drugs under which there were life imprisonment and the death penalty for drug carriers and smugglers, there was no specific strict law against the drug users and that was why the drug addicts were increasing day by day in the country.