Security arrangements for polls reviewed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for general elections and gave necessary instructions to the police officers for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election throughout the province.

As per the official communiqué, the provincial police officer presided over a meeting at the Central Police Office, in which security arrangements for the general election 2018 were reviewed and necessary instructions were issued to the police officers.

Additional IGP Operations, DIG Special Branch, CCPO Peshawar, DIG CTD, SSP Operations and all Regional Police Officers attended the meeting.

It said that all Regional Police Officers gave a detailed briefing about implementation of general election 2018 instructions, meeting with all stakeholders, categorization of polling stations, deployment of manpower, total and reserve strength and other security arrangements.

In his address to the meeting, the IGP said that conducting peaceful general election 2018 was an important national obligation and directed the police officers to work hard round the clock for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election throughout the province and ensure implementation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan in its true spirit.

He directed the police officers to remain neutral and perform its professional duty irrespective of friendship, relations and political affiliation and ensure peaceful and conducive atmosphere to each individual to use their right of adult franchise especially for women folk.