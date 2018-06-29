Two ex-MPAs join QWP

PESHAWAR: Important political figures including former members provincial assembly Maulana Asmatullah and Habibur Rehman Tanoli announced joining the Qaumi Watan Party on Thursday.

A spokesman for the QWP through a statement claimed that prominent politicians from other political parties were announcing joining the QWP due its upward graph and popularity among the masses.

He said the QWP believed in the power of vote and the people of KP would vote for QWP in the upcoming polls. The spokesman said that the QWP always worked hard for the welfare of the people of the province and would leave no stone unturned to remove their grievances.