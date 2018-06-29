Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police obtain 2-day remand of rape accused

NOWSHERA: Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Asim Khan on Thursday handed three alleged rapists including two Special Force cops to the police for two-day physical remand.

x
Advertisement

It was learnt that three persons including two Special Force cops Yair Nadeem, Shah Sawar and Zahoor were arrested allegedly raping a woman a day earlier. Judicial Magistrate Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Asim Khan handed the accused to the police for two days physical remand.

DNA samples of the accused and the victim woman were dispatched to a labouratory in Hayat Medical Complex in Peshawar. The victim woman was sent to Darul Aman in Mardan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar