Police obtain 2-day remand of rape accused

NOWSHERA: Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Asim Khan on Thursday handed three alleged rapists including two Special Force cops to the police for two-day physical remand.

It was learnt that three persons including two Special Force cops Yair Nadeem, Shah Sawar and Zahoor were arrested allegedly raping a woman a day earlier. Judicial Magistrate Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Asim Khan handed the accused to the police for two days physical remand.

DNA samples of the accused and the victim woman were dispatched to a labouratory in Hayat Medical Complex in Peshawar. The victim woman was sent to Darul Aman in Mardan.