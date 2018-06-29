Ammunition, explosives recovered in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The security forces on Thursday carried out intelligence-based operation in Patwelai village in Ladha subdivision of South Waziristan and Gharlamai area of North Waziristan and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.

During the operations huge quantity of ammunition, explosives, anti-tank mines , IEDs, 81 Mor bombs , rockets of RPG 7, large quantity of ammunition of 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm, grenades, detonating cords, accessories of various weapons are recovered.