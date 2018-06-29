Ammunition, explosives recovered in South Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The security forces on Thursday carried out intelligence-based operation in Patwelai village in Ladha subdivision of South Waziristan and Gharlamai area of North Waziristan and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.
During the operations huge quantity of ammunition, explosives, anti-tank mines , IEDs, 81 Mor bombs , rockets of RPG 7, large quantity of ammunition of 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm, grenades, detonating cords, accessories of various weapons are recovered.
PESHAWAR: The security forces on Thursday carried out intelligence-based operation in Patwelai village in Ladha subdivision of South Waziristan and Gharlamai area of North Waziristan and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.
During the operations huge quantity of ammunition, explosives, anti-tank mines , IEDs, 81 Mor bombs , rockets of RPG 7, large quantity of ammunition of 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm, grenades, detonating cords, accessories of various weapons are recovered.
Comments