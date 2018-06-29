Of search operations, harassment of innocent civilians

KP Diary

Javed Aziz Khan

PESHAWAR: Over 46,000 ‘suspects’ were arrested in 6,497 search and strike operations and another 69,000 were held in snap checking across the province during the first five months of the current year.

It fuelled a debate as to how many of them were actual militants or hardened criminals.

The statistics of the year 2017 were not available. However, more than 311,900 ‘suspects’ were arrested in over 25,000 search and strike operations and around 110,000 snap checking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the years 2015 and 2016.

The high numbers of arrests raised questions whether all of those held were militants or hardened criminals or police nabbed them and harassed the general public only to show efficiency.

After a number of complaints about arrests of innocent civilians, there have been demands to develop a mechanism that no law-abiding citizen is either insulted, taken to lock-up or his house is raided in such actions or at checkpoints.

The general public has supported the intelligence-based actions against the militants and this has helped improve law and order to a great extent.

They have also supported the search and strike operations, but at the same time demanded an improved mechanism during such actions and at checking points by the police and army so that the common man is not harassed.

According to the police record, 6,497 operations were carried out all over KP during the five months of the current year.

Police officials said 8,610 weapons and 183,636 rounds were recovered during the operations while 46,110 ‘suspects’ were rounded up.

The statistics, however, didn’t show the number of militants or terrorists held in these actions.

As per the data compiled by the police, 195,927 houses were searched during these operations during the current year. Out of them, over 72,000 houses were checked in Peshawar alone, 35,025 in Mardan region, 11,904 in Kohat, 7,390 in Bannu, 21,086 in Dera Ismail Khan, 16,890 in Malakand and 30,807 in Hazara.

Besides, 1,720 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged in Peshawar for violation of the tenancy laws against the tenants who have not registered themselves with the police.

As many as 2,084 cases were registered in Mardan, 259 in Kohat, 71 in Bannu, 237 in DI Khan, 1,677 in Malakand and 527 in Hazara.

The number of those arrested or manhandled in search operations is normally higher than the figures shown by the police. The majority of these people were later released when the police were approached by the local MNAs, MPAs, nazims and other elders. However, they felt humiliated and insulted for being held, pushed and even slapped during these actions.

Most of those shown on the record were charged by police for carrying weapons that they keep at home for security as they believe the police alone cannot protect every house against robbers, thieves, criminals and terrorists.

The people have always lauded the sacrifices and efforts of police and army in improving the law and order situation. However, they have demanded of the authorities concerned to focus attention on the intelligence-based operations in case they have specific information about the presence of miscreants in an area.

Even if the search operations are necessary, the personnel must be directed to respect the general public at all costs as misbehaving with anyone will ruin the image of soft policing in the province introduced recently through various services such as police assistance lines, police access service, reporting rooms, online FIRs, etc.

A number of cases of misbehaviour with the public during search operations go unreported because the poor people cannot protest against the police and other forces due to fear of reprisal.

In the Pashtun society, nothing can remove the stigma of being slapped and manhandled, or a raid at one’s house or being arrested by police for no crime. This can trigger protests against the police.

The police officials argue that the search operations have helped maintain law and order to a great extent as a number of terrorists and hundreds of proclaimed offenders were rounded up during these actions in the provincial capital and other districts of the province.

They say the cops have been directed to respect innocent civilians and focus on the houses of the suspects.

“The search and strike operations help maintain law and order to a great extent. Had there been no search and strike operations, snap checking and other measures to curb terrorism, the situation would have been the other way round,” a spokesman for the KP Police told The News.