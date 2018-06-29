England lose to Belgium, will face Colombia in last 16

KALININGRAD, Russia: Adnan Januzaj curled in a left-footed shot in the second half to give Belgium a 1-0 victory over England on Thursday.

Belgium won the game despite making nine changes to its lineup, and amid a discussion about whether it might be better to finish second in the group instead of winning it.

With its victory, Belgium won its third game at the World Cup but advanced to what most consider the tougher side of the knockout-round bracket, one that includes Brazil, Mexico, France, Argentina, Uruguay and Portugal.

England, which made eight changes to its starting lineup in an effort to rest its stars, probably will see value in landing where it did. Its side of the knockout round includes Sweden and Croatia, but it would not see either of them until the semifinals — if the English advance that far.

The England-Colombia winner would play the victory of Sweden-Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Januzaj’s goal was a moment of individual excellence in a match that didn’t show much of it. Collecting a ball on Belgium’s right wing, he cut inside Danny Rose to get the ball on his left foot and curled it high and around a diving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Meanwhile, Tunisia fight back to secure first finals victory for 40 years as Panama bow out without a point.