‘Several dead’ in US newsroom shooting

WASHINGTON: A lone gunman walked into the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on Thursday with a shotgun and opened fire — striking multiple people, “some of whom are dead,” according to cops and reporters who were there.

The mayhem happened around 2:30 p.m. inside the paper’s newsroom, in an office park outside the city center, New York Post reports.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that a suspect was apprehended after the shooting and that there were multiple fatalities. A shotgun was reportedly used during the massacre.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted about the harrowing ordeal.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” he tweeted.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

Davis told The Baltimore Sun that numerous people got hit by gunfire, though it’s unclear how many.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he added.

An intern, Anthony Messenger, tweeted, “Active shooter at 888 Bestgate please help us.” He also wrote that an editor was shot.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun and police were also present in that paper’s newsroom.