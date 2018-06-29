Censored, contaminated democracy unacceptable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday unveiled the PPP’s 10th manifesto with pledges to curtail hunger, rebuild the country's economy and foster harmony among different institutions of the state.

The PPP is the first party to unveil its manifesto titled, “BB Ka Waada Nibhana Hai, Pakistan Bachana Hai” (Promise of Benazir Bhutto to be fulfilled, Pakistan to be saved) for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Bilawal Bhutto said the current economic situation in the country is "unstable" and "exclusionary", Parliament has been reduced to the status of a bystander and state institutions appear to be at loggerheads and there is a need to stop the drift that has resulted in the country being isolated in the world.

The main theme of PPP manifesto is the creation of a new province in south Punjab, giving rights to the people of Fata, reversing the undemocratic steps taken by the PML-N government in Gilgit-Baltistan, reviving the textile industry, raising Pakistan’s issues on international forums and taking advantage of Pakistan’s large population under the age of 30.

The other main aspects of the Benazir Kissan Card, Bhook Matao Prograame (Hunger Eradication Programme), linking the minimum wage award to living wage, accountability to all levels, civil service reforms, internships graduate programme, quality and free education for all, legislative reforms, people’s poverty reduction programme, Benazir women agricultural workers programme, industrial policy for restructuring trade and industry, energy sector reforms, rationalising oil and gas policies, infrastructure policy frameworks, stated-owned enterprises (soes) reform and labour policy.

Along with his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, senior leader of the PPP Aitzaz Ahsan, President PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar at the National Press Club, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP will not accept censored and contaminated democracy. “Anti-democratic forces are engaged in conspiracies. But on the other hand, one cannot give respect to Parliament by remaining absent from it for years nor by cursing it,” he said.

Bilawal said that the former government weakened the accountability institutions of the state, adding that the previous Parliament remained a silent spectator in the time of crisis. “The state institutions appear to be at loggerhead and all institutions should work within their constitutional limits,” he said.

He said the PPP’s manifesto is a pledge to deepen democracy by fostering harmony among the people, the people and state and among the institutions of the state and making the government accountable and answerable to the people by strengthening Parliament and other institutional framework.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP will not compromise on national integrity and “our manifesto will make the rulers answerable to the masses. Our vision of peace, prosperity and progress for all our people, particularly those who have suffered injustice and exploitation through the decades,” he said adding, “We have been called upon rendering sacrifices for the country and have never flinched.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in the wake of violence and provocation, the PPP has pursued the path of reconciliation.