ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Development squad scored their first goal of the series against Canada during yet another drubbing.
Canada beat Pakistan 5-1 in the fourth Test. In total Pakistanis conceded 20 goals in four matches and scored only once.
Full back Amjad Ali scored Pakistan’s only goal off a penalty corner in 1-5 defeat at West Vancouver.
