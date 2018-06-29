Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Canada beat Pakistan 5-1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Development squad scored their first goal of the series against Canada during yet another drubbing.

Canada beat Pakistan 5-1 in the fourth Test. In total Pakistanis conceded 20 goals in four matches and scored only once.

Full back Amjad Ali scored Pakistan’s only goal off a penalty corner in 1-5 defeat at West Vancouver.

