3 Pakistanis enter quarters in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistanis moved into the quarter-finals of the Penang Junior Squash Tournament underway in Malaysia.

Yaseen Khattak, Hamza Khan and Zeeshan Zeb are scheduled to play their quarter-finals today (Friday).

Results: Under-13: Yaseen Khattak bt Adib Zahir (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 11-2.

Under-15: Hamza Khan bt Noor Zaman 11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7; Mohammad Ammad lost to Jaochim Chau (Mas) 3-11, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11.

Under-17: Hammad Khan beaten by Tray (Malaysia) 11-9, 3-11, 2-11, 9-11.

Under-19: Zeeshan Zeb bt Sudesh Kannah (Malaysia) 10-12, 14-12, 11-5, 11-4.