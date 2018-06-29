Trump to use US security review panel to curb China tech investments

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions.

The Treasury Department has recommended that Trump use the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), whose authority would be enhanced by new legislation in Congress, to control investment deals.

The legislation expands the scope of transactions reviewed by the inter agency panel to address security concerns, Trump said. The decision marks a victory for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a fierce White House debate over the scope of such curbs.

Mnuchin had favoured a more measured and global approach to protecting US technology, using authority approved by Congress, while White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, the administration´s harshest China critic, had argued for China-specific restrictions using an emergency sanctions law.

"We´re going to treat China the way we´re going to treat other people, and to the extent that we´re worried about transactions, we will block them, Mnuchin said on CNBC on Wednesday. "But we are not going to, on a wholesale basis, discriminate against China as part of a negotiation. "The investment restrictions are part of the administration´s efforts to pressure Beijing into making major changes to its trade, technology transfer and industrial subsidy policies after US complaints that China has unfairly acquired American intellectual property through joint venture requirements, unfair licensing and strategic acquisitions of US tech firms.

"I have concluded that such (CFIUS) legislation will provide additional tools to combat the predatory investment practices that threaten our critical technology leadership, national security, and future economic prosperity," Trump said in a statement that did not specifically name China.

US stocks, which have reacted swiftly to shifts in sentiment on the US-China trade conflict, got an early lift from Trump´s announcement. But major indexes closed lower after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network that the CFIUS decision did not represent a more conciliatory approach to China trade issues.

Senior administration officials told reporters on a conference call that sticking with CFIUS, a process companies are familiar with, would ensure strong inward investment into the United States while protecting the "crown jewels" of US intellectual property.

Trump said in his statement that upon final passage of the legislation, known as the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, he will direct his administration "to implement it promptly and enforce it rigorously, with a view toward addressing the concerns regarding state-directed investment in critical technologies.