PTI workers continue protest outside Imran’s residence

LAHORE: PTI workers Thursday protested outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets for the upcoming general election, Geo News reported. Several workers gathered outside Imran’s residence and shouted slogans shunning “injustice within the party”. The PTI hopeful from PP-170, Saif-ur-Rehman claimed that following his appeal the party took back the ticket issued for the constituency from Aoun Chaudhry’s brother. “But instead of giving the ticket to me, it was issued to Aoun Chaudhry’s sister-in-law,” Rehman lamented. As workers continued their protest, additional police was deployed outside Imran’s residence. According to sources, district administration tried to keep the schedule of Imran’s visit to Lahore a secret as they expected protests from workers. “However, workers still managed to gather outside his residence,” the sources said. Imran reached Lahore earlier Thursday along with his wife, Bushra Maneka, after a stopover at Baba Fariduddin’s shrine in Pakpattan. Disgruntled party workers have been protesting and staging sit-ins in various cities, including outside Imran’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, against the issuance of tickets for the general election 2018. One of the main issues for the workers from a number of constituencies has been the PTI leadership’s decision to award tickets to people who have joined the party recently and are considered ‘electables’.