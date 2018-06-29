Januzaj stunner sees Belgium beat England to top spot

KALININGRAD, Russia: A brilliant strike by Adnan Januzaj lit up an otherwise insipid clash as Belgium beat England 1-0 to secure top spot in World Cup Group G in Kaliningrad Thursday. Januzaj’s superb second-half goal sent Belgium into a last 16 clash with Japan while England will now advance to a second round meeting with Colombia Tuesday. By finishing second in the group, England have though avoided a loaded top half of the draw containing past winners Brazil, France, Argentina and Uruguay as well as European champions Portugal. After an early burst, though, Belgium seemed more adept at picking up yellow cards that would have seen them finish behind England if the game ended in a draw due to a poorer disciplinary record.