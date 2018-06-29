No alliance with PML-N, PPP for forming govt: Imran

LAHORE: Predicting a tough contest in NA-131 constituency of city, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that Lahore would decide the fate of Punjab and Punjab the rest of country on July 25.

Addressing an election rally while launching his campaign for Lahore’s NA-131 seat, where he himself contesting the polls, the PTI chairman said the election day would seal the defeat of elements who built properties abroad with the plundered national wealth. Imran said he hadn’t awarded ticket to any of his relatives, but he felt great pain when workers lodge protest over denial of election tickets.

Urging the party workers to get united and launch massive election campaign to defeat the opponents, Imran said he never considered his rivals as weak, though they couldn’t stand the 'Junoon' (passion) of Tehreek-e-Insaf workers. He said the PTI had become a strong political force now and many politicians had joined it.

He said Abdul Aleem Khan would lead his campaign in Lahore and members like Waleed Iqbal would also support him. He said politicians doing politics of personal interest would face defeat in polls. The gathering was also addressed by former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Hafiz Farhat and others. Meanwhile, talking to the media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there had been no differences between him and Jehangir Khan Tareen. He said the perception that Tareen had left Pakistan and was in London owing to rift within the party was wrong. He said that in every democratic party difference of opinion existed over issues, whether it was related to issuance of party tickets or anything else. Qureshi stated that he had also met his party workers from Multan to listen to their complaints and tried his best to satisfy them. He added that those who hadn’t been awarded party ticket should work sincerely for the PTI to strengthen Pakistan.

Monitoring desk adds: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said his party would never make an alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for making a government after winning the upcoming general election. Talking to a private news channel, he said corruption was behind all problems in the country and alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were corrupt elements. He said after the Panama Papers issue, people had understood his point of view regarding corruption. Pakistan needed an honest leader, who would bring a revolutionary change in the country, he said and added that the general election would change the fate of the country. Imran said his party would make seat adjustments in the Election 2018. "I have a match with the PML-N. I want to win the election, for which the PTI will make seat adjustments with other political parties,” he added. He hoped there would be massive turnout in the upcoming elections.

“Its manifesto is ready and will be released soon," he said. After winning the election, he would declare the Prime Minister’s House a higher educational institution building. He said Governor’s Houses would be changed into public parks and guest houses. He said the PTI was making full preparations for the election.

He said loans had reached $27,000 billion from $6,000 billion, which was negatively impacting the national economy. He said shortage of water was a core issue of the country and its solution would be part of the PTI manifesto. Dams would be constructed to overcome water issue after evolving a consensus with all provinces, he added. The PTI chief spent a very busy day in Lahore on Thursday. He met senior leaders, contacted disgruntled members and expressed desire to have meetings with them.

While meeting the party leaders at Zaman Park and Gulberg, he directed the party candidates to accelerate their election campaigns. He was briefed by party leader Aleem Khan about current election campaign in 14 NA constituencies. Two disgruntled PTI leaders -- Walid Iqbal and Hamid Khan -- are expected to meet Imran Khan. Meanwhile, addressing party workers and leaders, Imran said the PTI would continue fight in the General Election 2018 till the last ball.

Earlier in the day, the party workers protested outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets for the general election. Several workers gathered outside Imran’s residence and chanted slogans against “injustice within the party”. PTI hopeful from PP-170, Saifur Rehman claimed that following his appeal the party took back the ticket issued for the constituency from Aoun Chaudhry’s brother.

“But instead of giving the ticket to me, it was issued to Aoun Chaudhry’s sister-in-law,” Rehman lamented. As workers continued their protest, additional police were deployed outside Imran’s residence. According to sources, district administration tried to keep the schedule of Imran’s visit to Lahore a secret as they expected protests from workers. “However, workers still managed to gather outside his residence,” the sources said.