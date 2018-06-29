Fri June 29, 2018
National

June 29, 2018

Saleem appointed as Pemra Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Saleem is appointed as Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on contract basis, for a period of four years, in terms of Section 7(1) of Pemra (Amendment) Act, 2007 as amended Pemra (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, with immediate effect and until further orders. He is appointed in pursuance of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 27-06-2018 and after approval of the competent authority, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday. His appointment is subject to resignation or seeking retirement from his government service as per condition mentioned in Finance Division memorandum.

