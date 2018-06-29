PML-N is the only target: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the target of disqualifications and political victimisation in the name of accountability and rule of law while its opponents are getting favoured treatment. Speaking to media outside Harley Street Clinic here, Nawaz Sharif said in reference to the disqualification of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Daniyal Aziz that only he and Muslim Leaguers are the “target” – none else. “Look at the record of last six months. Name any other party which has been targeted like PML-N which is the only target. I have been disqualified for life for not taking salary from my son, I was thrown out from the prime minister house, my party position was taken away. What’s this? There are around three weeks to go to polls and what’s this happening,” asked the former premier. When asked that Daniyal Aziz and PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhary made similar comments on the disqualification of Jehangir Tareen alleging “balancing” by the SC but only Daniyal Aziz has been disqualified, Nawaz Sharif said that there are many cases which are of similar nature but different treatment is being meted out to different parties.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned his own case and said that he was thrown out for not taking salary from his son but accused in some cases – who hid or didn’t declare properties worth billions – were spared. “My case was only about not taking salary from my son but there were far too serious cases and nothing has been done in those case. Dual standards of justice are self-explanatory”.

Nawaz Sharif said that his party is being stopped from taking part in elections by force and that’s “unacceptable”.

He said, “A dangerous game is being played. Look at the example of 1970 when popular will of the people was subverted and mandate was stolen. The consequences of that had proved to be disastrous for Pakistan. The same game is being played again. I pray for the progress and stability of Pakistan. It’s my country, it’s our country. We can’t tolerate this. Mandate of the people must not be stolen.”

Nawaz Sharif said that his colleagues are being targeted through National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Returning Officers (ROs) and other institutions in a brazen manner.

Nawaz Sharif said that he has asked PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and the PML-N leadership to campaign alongside young children of Raja Qamarul Islam.

“The nation can see what’s happening. The writing is on the wall. Vot ko izzat dau slogan should be taken inside each and every home. Situation is so bad that Salaar and Uswa have been forced to campaign for their father who has been arrested by the NAB after being given clean chit by the NAB. His arrest is a proof that pre-poll rigging is taking place prior to elections. It has been going on for many months.”