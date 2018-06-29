Argentina upbeat ahead of France clash

BRONNITSY, Russia: Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso said there are “flaws” to exploit against France when the countries meet in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday.

Two-time champions Argentina scraped through to the knockout phase as runners-up in Group D following a tense 2-1 win over Nigeria in their final match. Lo Celso is more familiar than most with Argentina’s upcoming opponents as three of his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates — Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola — are in the France squad.

“We’re facing a great opponent, a great team that was unbeaten in the group phase. But we know we’re a big team too and we have our weapons. I think it’s going to be a great game,” Lo Celso said on Thursday. “The France team, with space and the people they have, can put you in danger. In general it’s a very good team and very united.