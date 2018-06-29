Rohit, Dhawan star as India outplay Ireland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: India’s opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, set off a rollicking start to their tour. Their 160-run stand, the second-highest for India in T20s, provided momentum enough to last the rest of the game in a 76-run win at Malahide. In response to India’s 208 for 5, the hosts couldn’t even trump the pair’s effort, succumbing to India’s wristspinners through the middle overs.Scores: India 208 for 5 (Rohit 97, Dhawan 74, Chase 4-35) beat Ireland 132 for 9 (Shannon 61, Kuldeep 4-21, Chahal 3-38) by 76 runs.
DUBLIN: India’s opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, set off a rollicking start to their tour. Their 160-run stand, the second-highest for India in T20s, provided momentum enough to last the rest of the game in a 76-run win at Malahide. In response to India’s 208 for 5, the hosts couldn’t even trump the pair’s effort, succumbing to India’s wristspinners through the middle overs.Scores: India 208 for 5 (Rohit 97, Dhawan 74, Chase 4-35) beat Ireland 132 for 9 (Shannon 61, Kuldeep 4-21, Chahal 3-38) by 76 runs.
Comments