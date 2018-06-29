Rohit, Dhawan star as India outplay Ireland

DUBLIN: India’s opening batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, set off a rollicking start to their tour. Their 160-run stand, the second-highest for India in T20s, provided momentum enough to last the rest of the game in a 76-run win at Malahide. In response to India’s 208 for 5, the hosts couldn’t even trump the pair’s effort, succumbing to India’s wristspinners through the middle overs.Scores: India 208 for 5 (Rohit 97, Dhawan 74, Chase 4-35) beat Ireland 132 for 9 (Shannon 61, Kuldeep 4-21, Chahal 3-38) by 76 runs.