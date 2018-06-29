Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
June 29, 2018

McKenzie to be BD’s batting consultant

DHAKA: Neil McKenzie, former South Africa batsman, is set to join the Bangladesh team in the West Indies as the batting consultant of the side. The 42-year old, who has represented South Africa in 124 matches, will take over the role from Thilan Samaraweera. Thus, McKenzie, who is expected to join the team from July 7, won’t be available with the team for the first Windies Test. He has previously served as the batting coach of South Africa, in two terms - in 2016 and 2018.

