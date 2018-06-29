Pakistan down Argentina for first CT victory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan achieved their first victory of the ongoing Champions Trophy beating Argentina 4-1 in their penultimate match of the Round Robin League in Breda (The Netherlands) Thursday.

After losing their three matches at a trot, Pakistan played well against struggling Argentina scoring through Irfan Junior (10th minute) and Mubashir Ali on penalty corner in 47th minute. Forward Ijaz Ahmad added third in 49th minute. Mohammad Aleem Bilal sealed Argentina fate scoring fourth goal on penalty stroke two minutes into final hooter to give Pakistan a creditable 4-1 win.

Argentina responded through Matias Prades in the 29th minute but was unable to break into strong Pakistan defense. Pakistan played well in patches and took the lead through Irfan which was neutralized by Matias.Three goals in eleven minutes in the last quarter then sealed the first victory of the Trophy for Pakistan.

During the last two Champions Trophies Pakistan played, the greenshirts have earned silver (2014 in India) and bronze in 2012 Melbourne event.To stay in the hunt of a medal, Pakistan will have to beat Belgium in their last match schedule for Friday.