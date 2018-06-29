Amir-Vargas fight in Sept

LONDON: Britain’s former light welterweight world champion Amir Khan will fight Colombian Samuel Vargas on September 8 as he continues his quest to earn a tilt at winning the welterweight world title.

The 31-year-old will meet Vargas in Birmingham hoping a convincing display will get him a world title fight before the end of the year.Vargas, who is based in Toronto, Canada, is ranked 10 in the WBA division.Khan fought for first time in almost two years, and won for the first time since 2015, when he demolished another fighter from Toronto, Canadian Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds in April.

“One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible so I’m very happy to get back in the ring again so soon against Samuel Vargas,” said Khan at the announcement of the bout.“Vargas is a tough and well-schooled fighter who has shared the ring with some top welterweights including Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr.