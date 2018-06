Pak cricketers reach Harare

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team that left for Zimbabwe from Lahore last night reached Harare on Thursday, according to information available here.

Pakistan, hosts Zimbabwe and Australia feature in a Twenty20 tri-series which will start from July 1. Pakistan will also play five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The triangular series will take place from July 1 to July 8 whereas the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will begin from July 13. The ODIs have been scheduled at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2018, respectively.

Pak T20 squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, M Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

Pak ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, M Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail.