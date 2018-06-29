Top Bangladeshi extremist killed: police

DHAKA: Bangladeshi police said that a top extremist in police custody was killed on Thursday, in the latest in a string of what activists suspect are extra-judicial killings. Abdur Rahman was a regional military chief of a group blamed for a 2016 attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 22 hostages including 18 foreigners, police said. Held since July 24 over the murder of a secular publisher, Rahman died on Thursday morning in an ambush by extremists as he accompanied officers on a search operation in the central town of Sirajdikhan, they said. “He was shot dead during a gunfight with the extremists,” district police chief Zaidul Alam told AFP. Two policemen were also injured, police said.