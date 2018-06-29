Top Bangladeshi extremist killed: police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladeshi police said that a top extremist in police custody was killed on Thursday, in the latest in a string of what activists suspect are extra-judicial killings. Abdur Rahman was a regional military chief of a group blamed for a 2016 attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 22 hostages including 18 foreigners, police said. Held since July 24 over the murder of a secular publisher, Rahman died on Thursday morning in an ambush by extremists as he accompanied officers on a search operation in the central town of Sirajdikhan, they said. “He was shot dead during a gunfight with the extremists,” district police chief Zaidul Alam told AFP. Two policemen were also injured, police said.
DHAKA: Bangladeshi police said that a top extremist in police custody was killed on Thursday, in the latest in a string of what activists suspect are extra-judicial killings. Abdur Rahman was a regional military chief of a group blamed for a 2016 attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 22 hostages including 18 foreigners, police said. Held since July 24 over the murder of a secular publisher, Rahman died on Thursday morning in an ambush by extremists as he accompanied officers on a search operation in the central town of Sirajdikhan, they said. “He was shot dead during a gunfight with the extremists,” district police chief Zaidul Alam told AFP. Two policemen were also injured, police said.
Comments