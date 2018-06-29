Police, tribals clash over arrest of India gangrape accused

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities vowed Thursday to rescue three policeman kidnapped by an indigenous group blamed for raping charity workers and stoking unrest that left a man dead. Police said they were regrouping outside villages in the eastern state of Jharkhand after being repelled Wednesday by hundreds of locals, some armed with bows and arrows, while searching for the hostages. Police resorted to tear gas and baton charges after the villagers in Khunti district turned on officers, district police chief Ashwini Kumar Sinha told AFP. One local man died in the clashes, police said. The locals aligned to Pathalgadi — a popular indigenous tribal movement fighting for self rule in the region — were protesting arrests made over the rape of five charity workers last week. “We have called reinforcements to deal with the situation. We will soon recover the policemen and arrest the accused,” Sinha said. The three officers were kidnapped Tuesday during a violent protest at a local politician’s house and taken to an unspecified location. The region has been on edge since the charity workers were abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint while performing a play about human trafficking in the largely tribal district.