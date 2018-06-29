Sisi swears in new intelligence chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday to serve as chief of the country´s General Intelligence Service, state news agency MENA reported. Kamel had served as the president´s chief-of-staff until January when Sisi appointed him as interim intelligence chief, replacing Khaled Fawzi.
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday to serve as chief of the country´s General Intelligence Service, state news agency MENA reported. Kamel had served as the president´s chief-of-staff until January when Sisi appointed him as interim intelligence chief, replacing Khaled Fawzi.
Comments