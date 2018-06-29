Fri June 29, 2018
World

AFP
June 29, 2018

Sisi swears in new intelligence chief

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in Major General Abbas Kamel on Thursday to serve as chief of the country´s General Intelligence Service, state news agency MENA reported. Kamel had served as the president´s chief-of-staff until January when Sisi appointed him as interim intelligence chief, replacing Khaled Fawzi.

