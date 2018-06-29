British Queen gets pay rise ahead of Buckingham Palace repairs

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II got a 13 per cent hike in her British taxpayer-funded allowance ahead of extensive repairs to Buckingham Palace, estimated to cost around a whopping 369 million pounds. The 92-year-old monarch’s accounts released today showed the public funds used by her for official expenditure and duties went up from 41.9 million pounds to 47.4 million pounds. More than 4 million pounds of that hike was spent on the initial phase of palace modernising, including the removal of old wiring, while 21.4 million pounds went on staff payroll costs and the rest on travel and other maintenance costs over the previous year. Large-scale refurbishment work on Buckingham Palace’s east wing will begin in April 2019, which is expected to cause years of upheaval for the royal family at their traditional London residence.’