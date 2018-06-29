Fri June 29, 2018
June 29, 2018

Bollywood stars at Ambani party for Akash, Shloka

NEW DELHI: Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand pre-engagement party for their son Akash and his fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Thursday evening at their residence. The couple had exchanged rings in Goa in March and their engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 30. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra attended the party. SRK wore a suit while Gauri opted for a monochrome outfit. Priyanka Chopra came with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. They were photographed greeting the paparazzi- see pictures below. Akash is the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s three children. His fiancee Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.’

