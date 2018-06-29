How Kate learned Arabic and recited verses from the Holy Quran every day

LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge learned Arabic, recited verses from the Holy Quran and celebrated Ramazan when she attended nursery in Jordan, it has been revealed. Kate’s family moved to Jordan in May 1984 when she was aged two and her sister was just eight months old, after father Michael, a British Airways manager, relocated to the Jordanian capital of Amman for work. This was revealed now an interview resurfaced online after Prince William visited the Jordanian capital earlier this week in which insight into Kate’s early years was disclosed, saying: ‘The morning routine was to have all the children sitting in a circle where they would all sing Incy Wincy Spider, both in English and Arabic. ‘We would read one verse from the Quran to improve the children’s Arabic and tell stories about the Holy Prophet’s companions, like Omar Bin Khattab. The idea was to reinforce concepts such as respect and love.’—