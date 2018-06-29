Russia announces withdrawal offorces from Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this afternoon that they have withdrawn a large number of military personnel and equipment from Syria.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement, at least 1,140 soldiers, 13 helicopters, and 14 fighter jets were withdrawn from Syria over the last few days.This move by the Russian military comes just weeks after the Syrian Arab Army took control of the rebel positions in the eastern Qalamoun, East Ghouta, and northern Homs.

Earlier today, the Russian military announced that they withdrew two Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters from Syria.Russia still maintains a large military presence inside Syria; however, this recent withdrawal is likely to due to the decrease in fighting around the country.

Air strikes on southern Syria kill 22 civilians: A barrage of Russian air strikes on rebel-held areas of southern Syria killed 22 civilians on Thursday, a monitoring group said, most of them in a single battered town.

“At least 35 Russian air strikes hit the town of Al-Mseifra,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.“One of them hit a basement where people were taking shelter, killing 17 civilians, including five children,” the Britain-based monitor said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said Thursday it had halted cross-border convoys carrying desperately needed aid from Jordan to southern Syria over security concerns amid a barrage of air strikes on rebel-held towns.

“The extremely effective lifeline across the border from Jordan has been discontinued due to the fighting in recent days,” the head of the UN’s Syria humanitarian taskforce, Jan Egeland, told reporters in Geneva. He said no aid convoys had crossed the border in the past two days.