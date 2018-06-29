NAB moves against Shahi Bagh, Chacha Younas Park contractor, officials

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday authorised inquiry against officials of Local Government and Rural Development Department and contractor of Funland in Shahi Bagh and Chacha Younas Park, Peshawar, regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which also authorised an inquiry against officials of District Health Officer Mardan and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The meeting was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP), which was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general (DPGA), case officers and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

An official statement that the board authorised inquiry against officials of LG&RDD and contractor of Funland Shahi Bagh and Chacha Younas Park, Peshawar, regarding corruption and corrupt practices.