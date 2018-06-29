Rain spell to continue

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while moist currents are penetrating the country. They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur Divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Thatta 25mm, Tandojam, Mithi 05mm, Chachro 02mm, Hyderabad 01mm, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 23mm, Malam Jabba 07mm, Lower Dir 06mm, Dir 05mm, Bannu 02mm, Mirkhani, Drosh 01mm, Zhob 08mm, Barkhan 03mm, Ziarat 02mm, Lahore (City 03mm, AP, PU 01mm), Gujranwala 03mm, Kasur 02mm, Sialkot, Bahawalnager 01mm and Skardu 03mm. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 27°C, minimum was 24°C and humidity level was 84 percent.