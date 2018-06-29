Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gem, jewellery sector uplift planned

LAHORE: A team of Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation has called upon Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s committee to enhance industry-academia linkages in gem and jewellery sector.

x
Advertisement

PU ORIC Director Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori, LCCI committee convener Mr Umer and various representatives from academia and industry were present on the occasion. The meeting was informed that the development of gem and jewellery sector is planned through academic collaboration along with other initiatives. Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori asked about the problems of the industry with the members of this industry which they are currently facing and assured them of resolving their issues with the help of PU researchers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar