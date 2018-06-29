Gem, jewellery sector uplift planned

LAHORE: A team of Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation has called upon Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s committee to enhance industry-academia linkages in gem and jewellery sector.

PU ORIC Director Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori, LCCI committee convener Mr Umer and various representatives from academia and industry were present on the occasion. The meeting was informed that the development of gem and jewellery sector is planned through academic collaboration along with other initiatives. Dr Farah Rauf Shakoori asked about the problems of the industry with the members of this industry which they are currently facing and assured them of resolving their issues with the help of PU researchers.