Officers to listen to public issues, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Commerce Minister Mian Anjum Nisar has said that according to the special directive of the chief minister, a public contact campaign is going to be started on a regular basis.

He said that in every department of Punjab, an officer will listen to the public issues for an hour, from 11am to 12noon, in his office. He expressed these views during a meeting with Human Resource Minister Mian Noman and Finance Minister Zia Haider Rizvi at the Punjab Revenue Authority headquarters.

Mian Anjum Nisar said the Punjab government was going to set-up a platform for the common man to resolve their tax issues. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Tahir Javed, PRA Chairman Raheel Ahmed Siddique and the representatives of PRA were also present in the meeting.

The PRA chairman told the provincial ministers that there were some complications with regard to payment of taxes. He requested the provincial ministers to solve all the problems. Apart from this, the online taxation, tax on transport and goods and duel tax payments were also discussed.

Provincial Minister Mian Anjum Nisar hoped that all the relevant institutions would perform their active role in solving the problems of the common man. He said, “We all need to reduce the growing gap between the import and export to improve the economy of Punjab.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed suggested gathering the representatives of all the departments concerned in the LCCI’s building to solve public issues.