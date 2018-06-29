MWM candidate retires for PTI’s Ijaz Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Majlis Wahdat Muslemin (MWM) have entered into a seat arrangement in Punjab, following which, MWM candidate for NA-133, Lahore, Khurram Abbas Naqvi announced retirement in favour of PTI candidate Ijaz Chaudhry.

This announcement was made on Thursday by MWM Political Secretary Syed Asad Naqvi while addressing a press conference along with Khurram Abbas Naqvi and Ijaz Chaudhry. Asad Naqvi said the retirement was a part of a seat arrangement with PTI, under which, various women seats and one MWM seat in Bhakkar would be adjusted by the PTI in favour of MWM. He said negotiations were underway with the PTI for similar seat arrangement in Sindh also, and it was expected to be finalised soon. Ijaz Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the MWM leadership and said both parties would continue struggle to change the existing corrupt system. MWM’s Khurram Naqvi has also retired from PP-167 Lahore in favour of PTI’s candidate Nazir Chauhan. MWM leaders said their party would completely support PTI in Punjab for bringing the revolution in the country and defeat all representatives of corruption, nepotism and plunder of public money.