Judicial body issues warrants for three firms over no-show

The Supreme Court-designated judicial commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people issued bailable warrants for three companies on Thursday over the no-show of their representatives.

The commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim had ordered Pak-Arab Refinery, Sadaf Enterprises and GK Industries Light Engineering Automobile to justify not installing sewage treatment plants at their factories.

The judicial body observed that the entire seashore and its surrounding areas were polluted because of the discharge of industrial waste from the Port Qasim Authority and other adjoining localities into the sea.

The commission issued bailable warrants for the owners and representatives of the three companies through the relevant station house officers and directed them to appear in court on July 2.

Earlier, some of the industries had complained that no sewerage lines were provided by the Port Qasim Authority, whose officials told the judicial body that tenders had been invited for the purpose, and that the sewerage system within the zones would be completed within two months.

The commission also discharged bailable warrants of some industries after receiving assurance from their counsels that their clients would install septic tanks at their factories within two months. The judicial body warned that the Port Qasim Authority factories would be sealed if sewage treatment plants are not installed within three months.

Storm water drains

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general appeared before the commission and informed that the KDA has started the process of the shifting of records of the Gujjar and Mehmoodabad storm water drains to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and that all of the records will be shifted by Friday.