Man accused of murdering wife remanded to police until June 30

The Judicial Magistrate (East) on Thursday sent a man accused of murdering his wife and his accomplice into physical remand till June 30.

The two, Siraj Gul and his father Meraj Gul, are accused of killing Misbah Khatoon, the wife of Siraj, and creating the false impression that she had committed suicide. According to prosecutors, they had also tried to dump her body in a graveyard but her father had intervened and called the police on them.

The investigation officer (IO) informed the court at Thursday’s hearing that as per Misbah’s post-mortem report, she had not committed suicide, but was strangled to death. He further said that the investigation revealed that Siraj’s mother Sidra and his younger brother Bilal were also a part of the conspiracy to kill Misbah and were on the run.

He asked the court to grant police physical remand of the two men so they could be interrogated to find out the whereabouts of the two absconding accused. The court granted physical remand till June 30.