SBCA issues list of Karachi’s 352 dangerous buildings

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has issued a list of 352 dangerous buildings in Karachi, keeping in view the rainfall prediction by the Met office .

SBCA technical officials have issued reminders and warnings to the residents to vacate the premises or else their lives would be in danger. The authority has said these buildings are dangerous and the residents and the constructions adjacent to their premises are also in danger. The residents have been warned through notices and warnings to vacate these buildings. The main dangerous buildings are in old city areas and some parts of North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Buffer Zone.

SC seeks list

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to submit details of heritage buildings in the city as well as of what efforts were being made to protect them.

The direction had come during a hearing of a petition of the provincial culture department against the high court order that set aside the department’s notification listing 1,061 properties across Karachi, including Metropole Hotel, as protected heritage sites.

The SHC had directed the government to prepare a list of protected heritage sites after a proper survey and scrutiny of all such premises across the province in accordance with the heritage act and rules, and then issue a notification within six months.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed had inquired a provincial law officer what efforts were being made to protect the heritage sites of Karachi. The apex court had observed that why the provincial government made the partially demolished Metropole a public park by purchasing it from the owner.

It had said there was a drastic need for the beatification of the city and directed the law officer to submit details of protected heritage sites in the city and what efforts were being made for their preservation within two weeks.