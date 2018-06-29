Wanted criminal among 12 arrested

The Sindh Rangers carried out targeted operations on Thursday as a result of which they arrested robbers, the gang leader and 10 accomplices in the city. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a raid was conducted in Ayub Goth, Gadap Town, based on intelligence and 11 robbers were arrested.

The suspects were identified as Amir Baloch (the leader), Kashif, Shabbir, Jehanzeb, Ghulam Qambar, Ashiq Ali, Ubaid, Salman, Saif Ali, Mohammad Tariq and Umair. They were said to be involved in armed robberies at shops and houses as well as numerous street crimes in Gadap Town, North Nazimabad, North Karachi and Surjani Town.

Upon interrogation, it was learnt that the men looted a house in Khamiso Goth in January and stole Rs1 million. The suspects said a woman accompanied them at this robbery; she is still at large.

Another raid was conducted in Qazi Ahmed tehsil of Nawabshah district wherein notorious criminal Ismail Dehri was arrested. He was wanted in more than five cases that include attempt to murder, inciting violence, possession of illegal weapons and land grabbing offences. The Rangers seized five SMGs, a 30 bore pistol, two grenade launchers, two fuse heads and 13 bullets of a 30 bore pistol.